Going to the Grey Cup? Don't Drive

With an expected 36,000 people heading to the Grey Cup in Ottawa next week, it’s important to have a plan.

For the Redblacks, the city and OC Transpo the key is going to be free transit parking restrictions and encouraging people to leave their cars at home.

Up to 24,000 people typically attend Redblacks games at TD Place, so they already had an idea of what to do. The trick was to upscale what they already know.

"Four years we've made this work," said Bernie Ashe, CEO of OSEG. "We know this works. We know we can scale it up."

The festival kicks off Nov. 21 and runs through Nov. 26 at Lansdowne.

Starting Nov. 22 until the end of the festival, transit to the festival will be free on all OC Transpo and STO routes for anyone with a game ticket. It will also be free for festival event goers for three hours before and three hours following their event.

There will be a free shuttle service Nov. 23-25 running every thirty minutes from Lansdowne to the Downtown zone ending at the Shaw Centre.

“That will allow people to get back and forth from events taking place at both locations because there are nights when there are overlaps," said Ashe.

Road closures will be limited to game day starting early afternoon on Bank Street, which will be fully closed by 2 p.m. between Fifth Avenue and Sunnyside. Bank Street should be open again by 11:30 p.m.