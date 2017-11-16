Ottawa gaming expo showcasing local industry

Ottawa gamers are braving the cold this week for the Canadian Videogame Competition & Expo, an event which some hope will showcase what the city’s game development industry is ready to level up.

The event, which runs from Nov. 13-18 will give Ottawa residents and visitors the chance to test their gaming skills and will climax with a gaming tournament on Saturday, hosted at Makerspace North, with a prize pool of $10,000.

But another big part of the event will be the opportunity for local game developers to show their stuff. Snowed In Studios will be launching their new game, Henry Danger: Crime Warp, a mobile game based on a crossover between two Nickelodeon shows, which Snowed In has been working on for more than a year.

The game will see a world-wide release in 46 languages.

"We're really excited about that because it's going to be a massive distribution," said Jean-Sylvain Sormany co-founder and president of Snowed In. “It's great to be working with such a great partner in the States. A lot of our business has been in Canada, now we're expanding a bit."

Sormany described Ottawa’s gaming industry as a “roller coaster” in the last twenty years. At one time, Ottawa has had game development companies with up to 200 employees, but Snowed In is currently the largest one in the city at only 30 employees.

But progress is being made towards Ottawa becoming more friendly to the gaming industry. Sormany expects his company will go up to 40 employees by the end of next year, and his company has united with four other Ottawa gaming companies, TheMeatly Games, Breakfall and Steel Crate Games, to create a gaming hub for the city. All five moved into the fourth-floor space at 981 Wellington St on Nov. 13.