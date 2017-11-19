Well-known downtown panhandler dead after early morning stabbing
Aidan Johnson, 45, died after being taken to hospital on Saturday morning.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 45-year-old man is dead after being stabbed near Shephards of Good Hope on Saturday morning.
Adrian Johnson was stabbed just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, and later died in hospital. Police have not yet announced any suspects or arrests in the case, nor any other information about the investigation.
Johnson's death is the 13th homicide in Ottawa this year.
Johnson was a known panhandler in the Byward Market, and was recently profiled by the Ottawa Citizen as part of their coverage of the opioid crisis.
Police have not yet identified a motive for the killing.
Most Popular
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program