Canadian War Museum acquires Victoria Cross

The Canadian War Museum announced Monday another important piece of the country’s military history will be staying in the country.

The museum has acquired another Victoria Cross, now one of 36 the museum holds. The medal is the highest honour in the Canadian military and some of the medals have sold at auction for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The newest Victoria Cross belonged to the longest-living recipient of the honour at 97-years-old, the late Lt.-Col. Harcus Strachan of The Fort Garry Horse reserve based in Winnipeg, MB.

Monday marks the 100th anniversary of the day, which Strachan earned the medal in Masinères, France. He took charge after his squadron leader was killed and “led the men through machine-gun fire to take the enemy battery,” said in a media release.

The Department of National Defence’s medal database states Strachan killed seven gunners with his sword and went on to cut enemy telephone-line communications.

All of the men survived, unwounded, including 15 prisoners who were captured during the charge.

King George V presented the medal to Strachan in Buckingham Palace on Jan. 16th, 1918. Strachan went on to serve in the home army during the second world war.

A media release cited the financial support of Department of Canadian Heritage, the Museum’s National Collection Fund, and two private donors who also belonged to the same reserve as Strachan.