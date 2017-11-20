Ottawa Housing Program struggling: Report

A new report on homelessness policy highlights that the city’s “Housing First” approach to keeping people off the street is working better for social agencies than the city itself.

Kevin Page, the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy’s president at the University of Ottawa, said he believes the Housing First Program is a long-term solution to reduce the number of people sleeping on the street, but the lack of data and funding reports makes it difficult to see what works.

Page, along with two co-authors Alannah McBride and Randall Bartlett, released a report Monday looking into the gaps in the program.

The report looked at the success rates for the first six-months within the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre’s programs as compared to city-run programs.

They defined success as whether people were still housed six months after entering the program and in the city’s program only 66 per cent of people still were, much lower than the other two programs.

There was also a large gap between Non-Indigenous (78 per-cent) versus Indigenous people (54 per-cent) who stay in housing.

Page noted a growth in the number of Indigenous adults in the Housing First Program, but said there is still a lot of need for even more improvement. “It’s a gap we need to close,” he said.

In an email from the city, the Director of Housing, Community and Social Services, Shelley VanBuskirk stated since the start of the program in April of 2015, 85 per cent of the 516 participants still remain “stably housed”.

Page looked at the last year of data, compared to the three the city used.



VanBuskirk said the city always goes back to work with people who lose their housing to try and find another option.

“Case managers continue to work with program participants who are unable to maintain their housing…to help them find re-housing solutions.”

Page explained better data would explain what the best solutions are to reduce homelessness within the city.

“You have programs [like] Housing First where you are generating data and actually seeing like ‘Are we actually making a difference?’”

Pages said the number of stays in shelters within Ottawa is on the rise while in other cities are declining.

Coun. Matheiu Fleury said it’s clear the city has to do more to keep people permanently housed on reduce reliance on shelters.