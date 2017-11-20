Ottawa Police search for driver after hit and run collision

A woman in her 20s is in critical condition after a hit and run on Preston Street this afternoon.

The collision happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Preston Street at Pamilla. The woman was crossing the street on foot at the time. The driver fled the area after hitting the woman.



Police remain on scene and have closed off a large portion of Preston for the investigation.

They are looking for a vehicle that has been described as a grey charcoal Hyundai or Honda with damage to windshield on driver's side.