News / Ottawa

Ottawa Police seek help identifying bank robber

Six robberies have taken place in November.

Ottawa Police have identified this man as a suspect in a six bank robberies in the city in November. They are asking anyone with information about the man to contact them.

Ottawa Police / Supplied

Ottawa Police have identified this man as a suspect in a six bank robberies in the city in November. They are asking anyone with information about the man to contact them.

Ottawa Police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in a string of recent bank robberies.

There have been six robberies at banks throughout the city between November 6 and last Friday.

In a news release, police said the man has made a deliberate attempt to conceal his identity each time.

In one case he made a verbal demand for cash in some cases he displayed a knife. In five of the six robberies the man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe the suspect may have had a vehicle, and possibly a driver, waiting at each robbery.  

He is described as a white male between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten, in his mid-twenties, with a fair complexion and light-coloured, possibly red facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies (or any other robberies) is asked to call the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Ottawa Views

More...