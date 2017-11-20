Ottawa Police seek help identifying bank robber

Ottawa Police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in a string of recent bank robberies.

There have been six robberies at banks throughout the city between November 6 and last Friday.

In a news release, police said the man has made a deliberate attempt to conceal his identity each time.

In one case he made a verbal demand for cash in some cases he displayed a knife. In five of the six robberies the man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe the suspect may have had a vehicle, and possibly a driver, waiting at each robbery.

He is described as a white male between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten, in his mid-twenties, with a fair complexion and light-coloured, possibly red facial hair.