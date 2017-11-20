News / Ottawa

Support worker charged by Ottawa Police

Man facing multiple sexual assault charges.

An Ottawa Police Service officer is seen in this file photo.

File / Metro

An Ottawa Police Service officer is seen in this file photo.

An Ottawa personal support worker has been charged with multiple sex offences.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse section (SACA) have charged Timothy Sample, 55, on three-counts of sexual assault and two-counts of sexual interference.

Sample appeared in court on Nov. 18th.

Officers investigating the allegations are concerned there maybe other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

