Auditor General slams Phoenix pay program as $540M budgeted for fixes

The Auditor General released a scathing assessment of the Phoenix pay system Tuesday, concluding the government has consistently under played the problem, and that a fix could still be years and hundreds of millions of dollars away.

In a comprehensive review of the program, the auditor found Public Services and Procurement Canada still does not have a structure in place to fix the underlying problems preventing government employees from being paid correctly.

The government has budgeted $540 million over three years to address the issue, but the auditor determined that might not be enough time or money.

“We are concerned that those cost estimates did not include the cost to get the pay system to work the way it was supposed to work,” reads the report.

Last week, Minister Carla Qualtrough apologized to public servants and admitted that the backlog had risen to over 500,000 cases.

In his report, auditor Michael Ferguson found tremendous problems with the government’s pay system, including a complete lack of understanding of the issues in the early days.

“It took Public Services and Procurement Canada four months to recognize that there were serious pay problems, and it took the department about a year after that to have a better understanding of the problems.”

It found the Miramichi Pay Centre was only able to handle more requests than it took in for two months of it’s year and a half operation, that half of all public servants had problems with their pay in the last year and that between employees who were underpaid and those who were overpaid the government’s books were out of whack by half a billion dollars.

When Qualtrough made her announcement last week of over 500,000 cases, it was double the number the government had been reporting.

The auditor’s report reveals the government wasn’t publicly accounting cases that weren’t directly related to an employees pay or that it believed could be duplicates as outstanding. It that even though it was counting those cases as completed when they were dealt with and that they still required a pay advisor’s work to deal with.

Ferguson also found there is major communication problems between Public Services and the government departments, who often don’t understand why pay changes they make are being rejected by the system.

The audit was done this past summer and Ferguson found that even then, a year and a half into the new system, the government was still struggling to understand the problem, let alone fix it.