Everything you need to know, now that the Grey Cup is here

So what’s the deal?



The Calgary Stampeders and the Toronto Argonauts will face of on Sunday evening for the 105th Grey Cup and the right to lift one of Canada’s shiniest trophies into the air.

The game starts at 6:30 at TD Place where temporary stands have been brought in for the big event. The game is sold out, but if you really have your heart set on it, there may be some tickets available on resale sites.

Transit to the game is free with a ticket and organizers are strongly encouraging people not to drive.



But I don’t care for football?

Fair.

The half-time show this year is Canada’s Queen of Country Music Shania Twain, so perhaps that will entice you. The event also extends well beyond the game.



Friday and Saturday night there are concert events at Landsdowne and there a host of parties hosted by the fans of every CFL Team all week long.

Is any of this free?

There is much in the way of free fun to be had.

There is a pancake breakfast put on by the Stampeders on both Friday and Saturday morning. Landsdowne will have events for kids all week.

Also on Saturday cheer teams from across the league will perform inside TD place.

Who should I cheer for?



Both teams have a lot going for them.

The Stampeders will likely bring an actual horse and try to get him or possibly her into a local hotel, a long-standing tradition that leaves hotels with unfortunate clean-ups.

The Argos are from Toronto and since you live here in Ottawa you may want to cheer against them just on principle.

The Argos have the most Grey Cup wins of any team in the league at 16 in their history and last won it in 2012.