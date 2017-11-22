Kids push for Charter of their own

Canadian Children issued a list of demands Wednesday, presenting a Canadian Children’s Charter to the government setting out the idea that children have rights.

After two days in Ottawa, 40 children from across the country put forward a proposed charter that sets out that children have a right to housing, education, health care and also makes clear they should have a voice that can be head.

“The kids in Canada are not alright and they deserve our care our support and our attention,” said Sara Austin, founder of Children First Canada at a press conference on Parliament Hill.



She said the charter is meant to highlight child poverty and malnutrition and the plight of kids everywhere.

“It’s a call to action for every Canadian, it’s a call to action for our government.”



She said simply starting with the idea that the children have rights can have a transformative impact. She said if government and corporations across the country were to endorse the charter it would change things for children.

Roman Wolfli, 10, one of the 40 kids who participated, said to often children aren’t heard.

“We don’t have many opportunities to share our opinions and actually have them impact policies,” she said.



She said for now most decisions are made for children and that should change.