News / Ottawa

Man arrested in Byward Market stabbing death

Adrian Johnson died on Saturday after being stabbed outside Shepherds of Good Hope

Ottawa Police Service

Ottawa police have arrested a man in the death of Adrian Johnson, the 45-year-old panhandler who was stabbed in the Byward Market early Saturday morning.

Damien Dubien, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court by way of videoconference on Wednesday. He was reportedly known to police and had a past conviction for drug trafficking.

There, he was ordered not to contact anyone on a list of nearly two-dozen witnesses, and will next appear on Dec. 6.

Johnson was a long-time veteran of the streets, and his death marked the 13th homicide in Ottawa this year.

