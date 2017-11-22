Man arrested in Byward Market stabbing death

Ottawa police have arrested a man in the death of Adrian Johnson, the 45-year-old panhandler who was stabbed in the Byward Market early Saturday morning.

Damien Dubien, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court by way of videoconference on Wednesday. He was reportedly known to police and had a past conviction for drug trafficking.

There, he was ordered not to contact anyone on a list of nearly two-dozen witnesses, and will next appear on Dec. 6.