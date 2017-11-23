Five things to do in Ottawa this weekend

The Drowsy Chaperone at Canterbury High School

From November 22 to November 25, catch a unique performance of the Tony-award winning Broadway play 'The Drowsy Chaperone,' put on by the students of Canterbury High School, an arts school in the Ottawa region. This production puts a unique spin on the original, with a female (instead of male) lead. The play starts at 7 each night, with doors at 6:30.



Reel Rock at uOttawa

If the theatre feels a little too low-key for you, and you're looking for a bigger (though controlled) adrenaline rush, check out the screening of Reel Rock 12—a collection of four short films focusing on rock climbing. This year, the film 'Break on Through' will be shown alongside three others, which documents Margo Hayes' record-shattering ascents this year, when she became the first woman to climb a 5.15-grade climb. 7 p.m. at the Jock-Turcot University Centre.



Grey Cup Festival

Okay, we had to mention it once. It doesn't come around that often, and you won't be able to ignore it, so you might as well check it out. Grey Cup festivities are taking place at Lansdowne all weekend, culminating in the big game on Sunday evening. Be sure to check out the Calgary Stampeders' pancake breakfast on Friday and Saturday morning because, well...pancakes.



Little Italy Night Lights

When the sun sets on Saturday and Sunday night this weekend, Little Italy will light up for Night Lights, an art and light festival designed by local artists Dems & Doll. Organizers are billing it as "Where the Wild Things Are" meets "Neon" (which has us at Metro sold already). With the nights setting in earlier and earlier, the light show will help you ignore winter's relentless march (for now).