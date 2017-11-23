Music industry council launches local campaign

The Ottawa Music Industry Council (OMIC) is launching a campaign designed to increase awareness of local music and promote Ottawa’s music scene.

OMIC is kicking off the Love Local Music campaign with an event at The Record Centre in Hintonburg at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, which will feature blues artist Catriona Sturton and other local musicians.

The goal of the campaign, said Nicole Ives-Allison, is “to increase awareness and pride, and give the general public the opportunity to learn more about the world-class music coming out of Ottawa.”

People in Ottawa, said Ives-Allison, tend to focus narrowly on a few stars from Ottawa, rather than some of the smaller, but still successful, acts. “It’s definitely about breaking out of the Alanis [Morissette], Hollerado mould,” she said. “It’s been a few years since Ottawa’s had a huge breakthrough artist on the mainstream.”

The campaign is designed to break people out of that by connecting them with new music. OMIC will be putting together curated Spotify playlists of Ottawa musicians, and will be launching a once-a-month podcast featuring new music and interview with local artists.

The campaign comes in advance of the anticipated Music City Strategy, which is expected next spring. Ives-Allison said this was an early step they could take to help show politicians, who will be responsible for allocating funding to the program later on, that it can be a success.