Parliament Hill skating rink is staying open until February

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly announced Thursday that the planned Parliament Hill skating rink will stay open into the New Year, instead of closing on January 1.



The rink— which is under construction on Parliament Hill and set to open on Dec. 7— was set to close on Dec. 31, marking an end to Canada 150. Afterwards, the rink was going to be donated to a deserving community.

Joly said Wednesday that it made sense to have the rink close early, but in a tweet on Thursday, she said that would have to change.

“We've been working with the Speakers of the House & Senate. We're happy to announce that Rink on the Hill will remain open through #Winterlude & to the end of February. This will allow even more families to lace up their skates for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”