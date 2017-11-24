It was a winter wonderland for WestJet passengers in Ottawa

WestJet passengers in Ottawa were treated to a winter wonderland Friday morning— complete with a gingerbread gate.

The event is part of the airline company’s 12 Flights of Christmas. Every day for 12 days a different WestJet gate in a different city is treated to a festive surprise.

For the Ottawa event, seventh of the 12, the company partnered with local baker Carla Bruno to create a massive gingerbread house at the gate, complete with cookies for all those travelling.

They will also be giving out free flights and gift cards.

Previous flights of Christmas include tennis player Genie Bouchard and Mrs. Claus greeting passengers in Montreal.

Blue Jay's player Aaron Sanchez welcomed guests into a snow globe at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

And the Royal Winnipeg Ballet performed acts from the Nutcracker at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

Company spokesperson Lauren Stewart said the holiday event has become a tradition.

“It’s about demonstrating our caring culture and putting some fun into the holidays.”

She said the planning can take months and they’re always happy when it finally comes together.