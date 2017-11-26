Grey Cup a big win for Glebe businesses

Tens of thousands of people flooded through the Glebe in Ottawa enjoying the week-long Grey Cup festival, and the businesses in the area are preparing themselves for the surge of foot traffic.

"We've got all our staff coming in this weekend. All hands on deck just to take care of the increase of people out and about," said Mike Estabrooks, manager of Irene's Pub Restaurant on Bank Street. "We don't really know how it's going to affect business, but we're definitely looking forward to Saturday and Sunday. We know it's going to bring all kinds of people in from out of town."

Andrew Peck, executive director of the Glebe BIA, was out going door-to-door last week checking in on local businesses gauging their mood for the festival, and it was very positive.

"A lot of them have already started doing window displays. We're getting into the holiday season as well," he said. "It's totally animating the area. The mood is thrilling and excitement."

The major difference between the Grey Cup and other major events that have been held at TD Place over the years is the length.

Most concerts or sporting events only last a day, but the Grey Cup had days of activities leading up to it, including Capital Pride Party on Nov. 23 and the Tailgate Party on Sunday.

"There's a level of impact that goes way beyond a one-off event. This is a major deal," said Peck. "People are very excited."