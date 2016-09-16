Here we go again: Toronto fans line up to get hands on iPhone 7

About 150 people lined up inside the Eaton Centre on Friday morning as the iPhone 7 went on sale.

Some of the customers arrived on Thursday evening and applauded when the doors opened at 8 a.m.

Several had coffee cups in hand as they waited for the Apple Store to open.

“Awesome,” Ryerson student Reuben Kiblitsky said as he got his hands on two new matte black iPhones and an Apple Watch.

Kiblitsky said he makes a point of buying two phones each time Apple unveils a new model — one for himself and the other for his father.

“He’s just a big tech guy,” Kiblitsky.

To help raise the money for the phones, Kiblitsky said he sells off his old iPhone a month before the new product becomes available and relies on a backup model.

Slava Sukhov, 25, said it has become “a ritual” to attend releases of new iPhones.

“They upgraded it,” Sukhov said. “Obviously, we would like to touch it, see how it goes.”

There was enthusiasm, but no great frenzy across North America as Apple fans sought out the latest phones, which have improved camera features and longer-lasting batteries.

Shoppers showed up before sunrise to line up at other Canadian outlets Friday, including at the Mapleview Mall in Burlington.

Also on sale for the first time were Apple Watch Series 2 timepieces, which feature a GPS sensor, better water resistance and an upgraded fitness tracker.

In New York, U.S.A Today reporter Eli Blumenthal tweeted this morning: “At the 5th Ave Apple Store with @edbaig for #iPhone7 launch. Quietest I’ve seen. Doesn't even go around the block.”

The 14-centimetre iPhone 7 Plus was already sold out globally because of online preorders.

There already were lineups for the new iPhone 7 earlier in the month when they went on sale in Sydney and Tokyo.

While there was enthusiasm, it wasn’t as heated as at previous Apple product debuts.

There were a limited number of the iPhone 7 at Apple Stores when they went on sale across Canada on Friday.

Also sold out was the jet-black iPhone 7 although shoppers could find the phone in other colours.

The jet black phones have a complex manufacturing process that involves nine stages of production.

The phones, which were launched earlier this month, feature upgraded cameras that includes a high resolution zoom feature and improved battery life.