Elderly man struck and killed by driver in North York

An elderly man is dead after he was struck by a driver in North York early Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Tuscan Gate, near Sheppard Ave. and Keele St. in the York University Heights neighbourhood.

Related Articles



The man, believed to be in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the driver reportedly backed over him.

Tuscan Gate is closed in both directions while police investigate.

More to come.