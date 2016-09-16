News / Toronto

Elderly man struck and killed by driver in North York

Paramedics say the man was pronounced dead on the scene after truck driver reportedly backed over him.

Toronto police are investigating after a driver reportedly backed over an elderly man in North York.

An elderly man is dead after he was struck by a driver in North York early Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Tuscan Gate, near Sheppard Ave. and Keele St. in the York University Heights neighbourhood.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the driver reportedly backed over him.

Tuscan Gate is closed in both directions while police investigate.

More to come.

