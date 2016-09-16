Elderly man struck and killed by driver in North York
Paramedics say the man was pronounced dead on the scene after truck driver reportedly backed over him.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An elderly man is dead after he was struck by a driver in North York early Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Tuscan Gate, near Sheppard Ave. and Keele St. in the York University Heights neighbourhood.
Related Articles
The man, believed to be in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the driver reportedly backed over him.
Tuscan Gate is closed in both directions while police investigate.
More to come.
Read more about Metro Toronto’s call for safer streets in our award-nominated #TODeadlyStreets series.
-
Tory's Toronto
Sweaty subways, shabby sidewalks: Time to get angry about Toronto city council
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Trudeau’s federal transit funding is a big shift — so please, Toronto, don’t screw it up
-
Humans of Toronto
Humans of Toronto: 'I was proud of that and starting from scratch'