TTC looking for ways to cover $172M budget gap

The TTC has found additional savings in its 2017 budget, including millions of dollars that will be reaped by a delayed switch to the Presto fare card system, but the agency is still facing a big shortfall next year if it’s to meet the budget target imposed by city council.

In a report released Friday on its 2017 operating budget, the transit agency said that it’s expecting to spend $16 million less on the Presto system next year because it will take longer than expected to phase out older fare media, which include tokens, tickets, and Metropasses. The agency also expects to spend $11 million less on diesel costs.

That will reduce its opening shortfall to $188 million, down from an earlier estimate of $215 million. Coupled with a $15.4-million draw from the TTC stabilization reserve fund, the remaining gap is roughly $172.6 million.

The opening pressure represents increased costs the TTC is facing next year just to maintain existing service levels. They include rising Wheel-Trans demand, the opening of the Toronto York Subway extension, labour expenses set out in the agency’s collective bargaining agreement, and lower than expected ridership this year.

The TTC will have to find enough money to offset the shortfall in order to meet council’s target of reducing its net operating budget by 2.6 per cent compared to this year .The target, backed by Mayor John Tory, is being applied to all city departments.

The agency has been able to find savings equivalent to 2.6 per cent of 2016 spending. Friday’s report detailed those measures, outlining $15.8 million in savings that will be achieved primarily through $10.3 million in reduced health care expenses, thanks to a trend of employees submitting fewer health claims.

Other sources include reduced overtime, training, and travel budgets, and removing telephone land lines for staff who have TTC cellphones.

But it remains unclear where the agency will find enough money to cover its much larger opening shortfall.

Asked how the mayor believes the TTC can achieve the 2.6-per-cent target, Tory spokeswoman Keerthana Kamalavasan didn’t answer directly. In an emailed statement she said the mayor was “pleased that TTC was able to find reductions to their budget without impact to the public.”

“The TTC will continue to work on their year-over-year budget pressures for 2017 and will formally present this to their board later this fall,” she wrote.

TTC spokesman Brad Ross attributed the delay in fully switching to Presto to the fact that some software and back office changes will take longer than expected. The changes are needed to allow the TTC to transfer products like Metropasses to the new fare card, he said.

Ross said the transit agency hasn’t set a firm date on when it will stop accepting older fare media and use Presto exclusively, but it will still be sometime next year. The TTC had previously pledged to fully convert to Presto by mid-2017.

Ross stressed that the entire transit network will be Presto-enabled by the end of this year as planned, which means that customers will be able pay using the fare card on all buses and streetcars, and at a minimum of one entrance at every subway station by 2017.

An internal letter written by TTC CEO Andy Byford in August and obtained by Star contemplated raising revenue by implementing a 10-cent fare increase next year.

Friday’s report did not include a proposal for a fare hike, although Mayor Tory and TTC Chair Josh Colle have said one may be necessary. Both the mayor and the TTC have ruled out service cuts next year.