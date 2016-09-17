One dead and one seriously injured after rollover on Highway 401

A woman died and a man was seriously injured after an SUV, a black GMC Jimmy, rolled over into a ditch on the eastbound Highway 401 in Mississauga on Saturday morning.

All eastbound express lanes will be closed on Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403. Vehicles will be diverted to Hwy. 403 collectors.

Ontario Provincial Police expect Hwy. 401 to remain closed for several hours.

OPP received a call just after 9 a.m. that a car had rolled over into the right ditch. The incident occurred on the 401’s eastbound express lane just past Hwy. 403.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP believes that the SUV “lost control, and came out of right lane on the 401 eastbound. The vehicle subsequently rolled over and came to rest in the median between the collector and the express lane.” The OPP’s Traffic Support Unit is doing a technical reconstruction of the incident.