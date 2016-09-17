Ontario housing benefit to aid women fleeing domestic violence

New government funding devoted to a housing benefit may help hundreds of survivors of domestic violence find safe, permanent homes more quickly, and free up space in shelters for women trying to escape an abusive partner, experts say.

“Safe and stable housing is really a basic need for everyone and especially for these abused women and children,” said Arlene McCalla, an executive director at Interval House women’s shelter in Toronto. “It’s hard for them to get anything else in their lives done when they don’t have a stable place to live.”

Toronto is among 22 Ontario communities that will receive $20 million over the next two years to pilot the new benefit. It will be funded by the provincial and federal governments, and run by the individual communities.

The initiative is aimed at helping up to 1,000 domestic violence survivors a year move directly into market-rent apartments instead of spending months in shelters waiting for social housing.

Changes to landlord and tenant legislation that took effect earlier this month will allow victims of physical or sexual abuse to break a current lease on 28 days’ notice without financial penalty.

Queen’s Park originally earmarked $2.4 million in last spring’s budget for a pilot project to help up to 500 women. But the government is boosting that spending to $13.7 million as part of the Liberals’ action plan to stop sexual violence and harassment, a priority area for the government, said Housing Minister Chris Ballard.

The federal government will contribute $6.3 million from its social infrastructure fund.

“Our premier and this government (have) been taking a strong stance against sexual violence and harassment,” Ballard said in an interview. “Moving it from $2.4 million to $20 million was something (we felt) needed to be done. All Ontarians, no matter where they live, deserve to be safe and free from harm.”

Ballard said the province was inspired by a 2010 Interval House pilot project and similar work by other organizations helping victims of domestic violence.

Women who took part in the city-funded Interval House project received $350 per month for two years. Recipients were also enrolled in Interval House job training, life-skills workshops and other programs to help them continue to live independently after the pilot project ended.

McCalla said about one-quarter of the participants were able to stay in market-rate housing at the end of the program.

In Toronto, domestic violence survivors are put on a special priority list for social housing. There are currently 1,500 households on that list and their average wait for housing is 10 months, according to city reports.

“That put(s) women who are in the community in danger, because they’re unable to get space in the shelter, because it’s full of women who can’t leave because they don’t have a place to live,” McCalla told the Star.

Under the new provincial scheme, Toronto will receive more than $3.9 million to help domestic violence survivors. The city has proposed distributing $500 a month, plus some startup housing costs, to 355 households. Under provincial guidelines, the money can go directly to the women or to their landlords, depending on the living arrangements.

The pilot project is welcome news for one woman who fled from a violent spouse and spent nearly five months in a north Toronto shelter before getting a space in rent-geared-to-income housing.

“(Housing) is just one big question mark that could easily be taken care of and then have women safe while they tackle other things,” she said.

The woman, who asked not to be named because she is still worried her spouse may locate her, said her wait for housing was relatively short because she did not have a family with her and was willing to live anywhere. Not everyone is so lucky.

“The amount of (waiting) time increases with the number of children, accessibility barriers, other things that come into play,” she told the Star.

Over the next two years, the province will monitor the 22 pilots to see if any of the approaches could work in other communities.