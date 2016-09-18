'Two days is not enough': Calls mount to expand Open Streets Toronto

A common theme emerged Sunday as sections of Bloor/Danforth and Yonge were closed off to cars and open to pedestrians and bikers: Torontonians want more #OpenStreetsTO.

“I lived in Glasgow Scotland for a while, and every weekend they had some of streets pedestrian-only. It was great,” said Colin Rivers, a resident of the Danforth-Broadview area where Open Streets reached for the first time.

His two daughters Natsuki, 9, and Akane, 6, were able to bike the entire width of the Danforth for the first time ever, even getting their bikes checked and tires pumped up for free at a pop-up bike repair shop.

“That’s my dream. To see Toronto open up more streets to people more often,” he said.

The Rivers were among thousands of locals who enjoyed car-free Sunday on an expanded program of Open Streets Toronto, from music performers and artists to regular cyclists and pedestrians. Organizers say the demand is on the rise, and opening up streets increases people’s perception of the city.

Stretching the program over the viaduct into the Danforth and all the way to Dufferin is a sign of progress, but it’s nowhere near where things should be compared to other cities, said program co-chair Emily Munroe.

Bogota in Colombia and Guadalajara in Mexico, for instance, close more than a hundred kilometres off cars every Sunday and every holiday.

“We imagine expanding into different neighbourhoods and increasing the dates as well,” she said, noting people get more sense of freedom and security when they can take over the streets with activities that build their communities.

“It’s something very symbolic for the city, to show that the streets belong to people, not to cars.”

Mugs & Quotes: What can make OpenStreetsTO better next year?

Cliff Campbell, year-round unicyclist:

“Two days is not enough. Let’s at least double it for four days. That would be better. When people are active and walking around, they’re also friendlier I think.”

Faisal Butt & Lucy Eveleigh:

“I love the Danforth, and it’s great to see it in the open concept. They should go even further east. Right now it feels like the street is just for the people in the neighbourhood, which is nice.”

John Gibson, bike repair shop owner:

“There should definitely be more streets that are accessible this way. On the weekends, the streets aren’t busy anyway. And maybe in the long term there should be more streets that become pedestrian and cycling ways permanently.”

Nick Marshall, member of Hogtown Band:

“Open Streets is awesome. I’m glad it’s bigger now, because it used to be a lot shorter and early in the morning. I’d love to see like the whole downtown core shut down, so that a lot more people could know about it and it can benefit the whole city.”

Jessica Semeda, Samba dance instructor at Royal Conservatory: