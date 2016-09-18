Craft Ontario relocating from Yorkville to Queen West

One of Toronto’s premier craft shops is on the move.

Yorkville has been home to Craft Ontario’s retail shop since the neighbourhood was ground zero of the city’s hippie movement in the ’60s and ’70s.

But the laid-back era of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell playing tiny Cumberland St. cafés filled with pot smoke is long gone.

So with yet another rent increase looming, Craft Ontario is moving on in search of the bohemian customer base that’s sustained it for almost 85 years. It’s no surprise the organization is headed for Queen St. W.

“On Queen, the whole community is just really culturally connected,” said Craft Ontario CEO Emma Quin.

“We’re trying to take crafting and make people see it in alignment with other values and aesthetics — things like local food and craft beer, and away from the sort of mass-produced culture,” she said.

“The audience on Queen seems to be one that would welcome that,” she said.

Quin said foot traffic and sales have been declining in Yorkville as the local community changes.

“I think there are a lot of people who live in Yorkville but don’t spend a lot of time shopping in Yorkville,” she said.

Craft Ontario doesn’t just sell the fruits of Ontario craft makers. The Inuit and Native art gallery that shares the space is the oldest in the city to carry famous Cape Dorset prints and Inuit stone carvings, according to gallery director Blandina Makkik.

Popular artists include Cape Dorset’s Toonoo Sharkie — renowned for his stone inlay work — and Rankin Inlet’s Laurent Pissuk, who creates delicate soapstone and bone combinations.

Makkik — who was born and raised in Igloolik, Nunavut — said customers have been increasingly interested not only in the artwork, but also the culture behind the work.

“One woman came in, and said, ‘I feel this work belongs to me as a Canadian. It’s part of our identity and our history. It’s not Inuit or Anishinaabe —it’s Canadian,’ ” Makkik said.

“I was very proud of that. It’s showing you that it’s not just a niche market. It’s part of Canadian tradition,” she said.

Quin and ceramics artist Scott Barnim said the craft world is in the midst of an identity crisis of sorts, in part because the marketing world has co-opted a lot of their language.

“We’ve been working really hard over the past few years to change perceptions around the word ‘craft,’” Quin said.

“When you attach it to all kinds of things it immediately goes to quality. You could say craft beer to someone and they understand that craft means high quality, really good materiality, all those things.

“But when you put the word ‘craft’ individually by itself people often go right to Popsicle sticks and glitter glue.”

Barnim agrees.

“Craft beer, craft cheese, craft bread — it’s been co-opted by the food world. Twenty-five years ago there was almost a kind of shaming where you dropped ‘craft’ from your banner, but then someone decided to dust off the word and start using it for marketing,” he said.

Both Barnim and Quin are hoping that the craft and art audience in the Queen and Ossington neighbourhood will be more receptive to the kind of handmade authenticity that Craft Ontario stands for.