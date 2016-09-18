Ontario college of veterinarians releases report on vet suspended for abusing dogs

The College of Veterinarians of Ontario has released its discipline committee’s report on a St. Catharines veterinarian whose licence was suspended after videos taken by former employees showed him hitting and choking dogs in his care.

A group of former Skyway Animal Hospital veterinarian technicians submitted a complaint to the CVO against Mahavir Rekhi, which included videos from the clinic’s surveillance system that show Rekhi roughly handling animals in 2012 and 2013.

Two of the former veterinarian technicians told Torstar News Service Thursday the complaint was submitted in 2014; however, the report states that the college received reports of animals being mistreated by Rekhi in March and April of 2015.

Rekhi’s case was heard on July 21 by a four-person disciplinary panel made up of college discipline committee chairperson Clayton Mackay, two members and a public member who “spent some time in viewing the videos provided” that “clearly showed evidence of (Rekhi’s) improper handling or restraining, in addition to mistreatment and striking animals in his care,” the report says.

An agreed statement of facts references nine videos and also outlines five other incidents, with approximate dates:

On Oct. 21, 2013, Rekhi grabbed Taz, a Chihuahua, by the throat and punched the dog multiple times in the face

On April 24, 2015, Rekhi grabbed the muzzle of Lucy, a border collie mix, and hit the dog in the face

On June 19, 2014, Rekhi hit Adka, a husky, in the face while the dog was under anesthesia for neutering

In summer 2014, Rekhi hit Baby, a Chihuahua, several times

In March or April 2015, Rekhi picked up Moly, a pug mix, by the scruff of the neck and slammed the dog into the table. At the time, Molly was muzzled for an examination and x-rays.

The report mentions that interviews carried out by CVO special investigator Martin Fischer “provided further confirmation of the acts of mistreatment and/or unnecessary physical force in working with his patients,” and that expert witness David Kerr found the “cases demonstrate consistent behaviours which are not in keeping with standards expected of veterinarians in Ontario. These behaviours include striking animals with open and closed hands, suspending an animal by the neck or legs, choking animals and striking animals with instruments.”

Rekhi acknowledges “that his handling and restraint of each of these animals on those occasions constitutes professional misconduct,” according to the agreed statement of facts; specifically, he failed “to maintain the standard of practice of the profession,” committed “an act or omission relevant to the practice of veterinary medicine that … would be regarded by members as disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional,” and had “conduct unbecoming of a veterinarian.”

The college withdrew an allegation that Rekhi had “engaged in serious neglect.”

The college, in a joint submission with Rekhi, sought a penalty and costs, as well as a reprimand and licence suspension for 10 months. The suspension could be reduced to six months if Rekhi completes several sessions on “animal restraint and behaviour modification techniques,” including mentorships with two veterinarians, an online certificate program and a seminar and a one-day shadowing of another veterinarian.

Following the suspension, Rekhi will be subject to three unannounced inspections each year for two years, for which he will pay up to $400 each; he also must pay the college $10,000 to cover the cost of the investigation.

In approving the penalty, the panel wrote that it “is appropriate for the serious nature of the actions that were done by Dr. Rekhi” and sets a deterrent in requiring Rekhi to take further training.

The panel noted Rekhi completed a seminar on “low stress handling” of animals March 2 and an online certificate from the American Animal Hospital Association on animal restraint and behavior modification.

His licence was suspended Aug. 20.

The complainants Torstar spoke to Thursday said the penalties weren’t harsh enough and that Rekhi should have had his licence revoked.

In a statement Friday, the CVO said it “understands the public’s sentiments with respect to the disturbing and upsetting images that were captured on video.”

“The College is unequivocal in its position that animal abuse and neglect is unacceptable and the College took immediate action when the conduct of Dr. Rekhi was brought to its attention,” the statement says. “The College commends the efforts of those who brought their concerns to the College’s attention which resulted in the investigation and public hearing … The findings of the discipline hearing are public and part of Dr. Rekhi’s permanent record with the College, which is available on the College’s website.”