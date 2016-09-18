Toronto Garlic Festival adds some kick to the weekend

There can never be too much garlic. At least, the Toronto Garlic Festival seems to think so.

At the annual festival on Sunday, crowds of people turned up to both buy garlic and taste dishes featuring the beloved ingredient. The event, which took place at Artscape Wychwood Barns, also played host to live music, film screenings,talks and demos,free garlic shots, and a Garlic Breath Contest.

The festival was started in 2011 by Peter McClusky, who also wrote a book titled Ontario Garlic: The Story from Farm to Festival.

McClusky says he discovered local garlic in 2009, which prompted him to plant some himself, and eventually start a festival for it. He expected a few hundred visitors in the first year and was pleasantly surprised when about 4,000 people turned up.

The event, which he calls “a celebration of Ontario garlic,” features the ingredient in a range of foods and drinks, from coffee to chocolate to salads. He cited the garlic grapefruit sparkling-wine sorbet as a particularly interesting creation, that highlights the versatility of garlic.

“I was with people who blind taste-tested it earlier,” he said. “People can’t handle the idea of grapefruit and garlic. But it tastes good and that opened their eyes.”

Donna-Lynn Laviolette, 54, who invited her daughter Kiera, 29, to the festival, agrees that garlic “goes with anything.”

“It just has so much flavour, so much kick. It’s so distinguished,” she said.

Both Donna-Lynn and Kiera came for the garlic but Kiera also marvelled at the events “sense of community.”

The festival does have some loyal followers. Karen Hortopan, 45, and her spouse Mark Pollard, 48, attended last year and are back again. Hortopan grows garlic in her backyard and came to purchase some for both herself and family members who are out of town. She says she took over growing garlic from her father, who grew it for years.

But the festival is also exposing newcomers to the joys of garlic, including Maya Bruck, 34, who was in town for a work conference when she heard about the event. After sampling some treats, she’s flying back to Brooklyn, New York where she hopes her husband will “still talk” to her, despite her possibly potent breath.