Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton
One car flipped over in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening. The driver of the other car, believed to have fled the scene on foot, was later arrested.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A driver was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday evening.
The victim’s car flipped over at Ebenezer Rd. and The Gore Rd. just before 8 p.m., police said.
The driver of the other vehicle allegedly fled on foot and was later arrested and charged with failing to remain at the scene.
Const. Rachel Gibbs of Peel Police said the Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation.
The age and gender of the victim are unknown.
The Gore Rd. is closed between Tyler Ave. and Fogal Rd., and Ebenezer Rd. is closed from Palleschi Dr. to Nexus Ave.
Gibbs said the closure may last a few more hours while police investigate.
-
Tory's Toronto
I have met the enemy, and it is parking: Matt Elliott on Toronto's biggest barrier to progress
-
Humans of Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Sweaty subways, shabby sidewalks: Time to get angry about Toronto city council
-
Tory's Toronto