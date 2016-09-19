Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A driver was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday evening.

The victim’s car flipped over at Ebenezer Rd. and The Gore Rd. just before 8 p.m., police said.

The driver of the other vehicle allegedly fled on foot and was later arrested and charged with failing to remain at the scene.

Const. Rachel Gibbs of Peel Police said the Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation.

The age and gender of the victim are unknown.

The Gore Rd. is closed between Tyler Ave. and Fogal Rd., and Ebenezer Rd. is closed from Palleschi Dr. to Nexus Ave.