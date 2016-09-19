Lenny Kravitz to replace Green Day in Toronto World Cup of Hockey concert

It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.

Lenny Kravitz will headline Friday’s concert at the World Cup of Hockey Fan Village in the Distillery District, the National Hockey League announced Monday.

The rock legend was a last minute addition to the event after Green Day cancelled Sunday due to illness.

Gates to the festivities will open to ticketholders Friday at 3:00 p.m. The event will feature a special welcome to members of Canada’s 2016 Olympic team at 6:30 p.m., followed by a performance by Kravitz.

Fans who were originally hoping to have the time of their life at a Green Day concert have the option of getting a full refund, or they can attend the Kravitz concert. Ticketholders have until 5 p.m. Thursday to refund tickets.

According to a statement released by the NHL, there are no tickets to the concert currently available.

Green Day announced they would be unable to attend the Toronto show – as well as three other U.S. tour dates – on Sunday.