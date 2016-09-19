Toronto migrants say parliament's temporary foreign workers reforms don't go far enough

Migrant workers in Toronto say a series of proposed reforms to the country’s temporary foreign worker program don’t go far enough to protect them from abuse or help them integrate into Canadian society.

A parliamentary committee released a 74-page report Monday, detailing 21 proposed changes to the way the country handles foreign workers and the businesses that employ them.

The report aims to strike a balance between the needs of businesses and rights of workers, but critics say concerns of the later are not adequately addressed.

“This report is in no way comprehensive, but it’s just the beginning of a long journey towards appropriate solutions,” said Syed Hussan, coordinator of the Toronto-based Migrant Workers Alliance for Change.

The temporary foreign worker program came under scrutiny in 2013 when the CBC reported companies – ranging from Royal Bank to McDonald’s – were relying on foreign labour rather than hiring Canadians.

In response, the reigning Conservatives limited the number of foreign workers a company can hire, raised the cost of applying for temporary labour, and cracked down on companies treating foreign workers poorly or unlawfully.

The number of temporary foreign workers entering Canada has since plummeted, prompting some businesses and industries to claim they can’t fill vacant positions.

“We went from one end of the spectrum, where everyone was let in, to the other end of the spectrum where hardly anybody was let in,” Immigration Minister John McCallum told the Calgary Herald in August.

Recommendations in the parliamentary report include increasing the cap on the number of foreign workers a business can employ from 10 per cent to 20 per cent, as well as methods to make it easier for the seasonal farming, seafood and hospitality industries to hire foreign labour.

The report does note “migrant workers continue to suffer from labour standards violations at the hands of their recruiters and employers” and calls for increased oversight of businesses utilizing the program.

Many migrant workers addressed the parliamentary committee during its consultations, but Hussan said only some of their concerns are dealt with in the report.

He said the report does not adequately address workers’ need to pursue permanent residency. In particular, he noted the report does not mention cases of workers whose applications for residency were denied on disability grounds.

The Caregivers Action Centre in Toronto reported there were 25 such cases in 2015 alone.