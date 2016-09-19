Third person charged in Brampton pizza shop shooting
A third person has been arrested in connection with an August shooting at a pizza shop in Brampton.
Peel Police announced Monday morning that they’d arrested a 21-year-old last Wednesday, in the same Wexford Square plaza where the shooting occurred.
The 21-year-old man is believed by police to have been the getaway driver in the shooting.
The August 12 shooting left a 24-year-old employee of a Domino’s pizza shop in Brampton suffering from lingering physical and psychological trauma.
Two other people, both teens, were already facing charges in the shooting. One was arrested the night of the shooting. The other was arrested August 16.
Adrian Walker, of Toronto, is charged with six counts of robbery with a firearm, and one count of attempted murder.
