News / Toronto

Man stabbed multiple times in the Eaton Centre

One person has been arrested and is in police custody.

One person is in custody after a stabbing in the Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto, police report.

Torstar News Service

One person is in custody after a stabbing in the Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto, police report.

A man has been stabbed multiple times in the Eaton Centre, police report. One person has been arrested and is in police custody.

More to come

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...