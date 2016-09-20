Mississauga urges drivers to slow down with new signs

If you want to gauge how Mississauga feels about road safety, just look at the lawns.

Last week, the city began distributing “Please Slow Down” lawn signs, and according to local councillors, demand is exceeding supply.

“We’ve already run out. They gave us 250 signs and they went in four days,” said Ward 1 councillor Jim Tovey. “We’ve asked for another 250, and about 200 of those are already spoken for.”

Tovey told Metro demand for the signs has been high in every corner of the city. He’s been a champion of traffic calming and lower speed limits in Mississauga and is buoyed by the fact residents want to “make a statement” about speeding and safety in their communities.

“Everyone on council has traffic issues. Absolutely every ward,” he said. “It gives me a lot of hope that we have people who are committed to making sure we address these issues and will hopefully push council to address these things.”

A rash of pedestrian and cyclist deaths in Peel Region over the summer brought the issue of road safety in the suburbs to the fore. Most recently, a female pedestrian in her 20s was rushed to hospital in Brampton Monday morning with a critical head injury after she was struck by a driver on Chinguacousy Road.

Tovey said programs like the lawn sign campaign may not actually reduce speeding, but they can “start a conversation” about how to change behaviour and design safer streets.

In particular, he’s hoping they’ll demonstrate the political will needed to boost the city’s traffic calming budget, which currently sits at less than $100,000.