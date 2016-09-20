Is the last leg of your commute the hardest? You're not alone

Each day when she arrives at the Brampton GO station to begin her commute to Ryerson University, Tina Singh scopes out the parking.

It’s never easy to find a spot.

“You have to park really far away,” she told Metro while waiting at Union Station. “Your train could be coming in two minutes but you’re parked all the way back there and you don’t have enough time to get to the train.”

The 20-year-old nursing student is just one of thousands of commuters across the GTA who find the first or last leg of the commute — the part that takes them from work or home to a transit hub — one of the most challenging.

Called the “last mile,” the Ryerson City Building Institute is bringing together planners, policy makers and the public to talk Tuesday night about ways to fix the problem.

With sprawling neighbourhoods, weak suburban bus systems, and a lack of bike lanes outside the city centre, many people feel they have no choice but to drive that last mile, said Cherise Burda, the institute’s executive director.

Because of that, “the shortest mile turns out to be the longest mile,” she said.

GO station parking lots are already getting crowded, and it’s only going to get worse as the GTA’s population grows, Burda added.

For Kevin McLaughlin, a panellist at the event and vice-president at BlancLabs, which has worked on ridesharing, part of the solution is harnessing the energy of technology and services such as Uber and Lyft.

“For better or worse we have an enormous increase in vehicles for hire and it’s really about trying to tap into that network,” he said.

But the trick is to use it to get people to and from transit hubs not to replace the hubs all together.

Other solutions include building suburban bike lanes, adding more bike parking at GO stations and creating denser communities designed specifically around transit systems, Burda said.

“If you look at most GO stations, they are just parking lots that are surrounded by fences, “ she said. “That needs to change.”