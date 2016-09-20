Two men shot in the Annex, SIU investigating

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate a shooting in the Annex that left two men in serious condition Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a call for a shooting near Prince Arthur Ave. and Bedford Rd. at 3:33 p.m.

Upon arrival, paramedics say they transported two men in their 30s to the trauma centre in serious condition.

Police were not able to provide any information on a possible suspect.

The SIU invoked their mandate later in the afternoon, according to Jason Gennaro, spokesperson for the SIU.

Police closed Bedford Rd. between Bloor St. W. and Lowther Ave. to investigate the incident.