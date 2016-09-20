Why Toronto police are changing the colour of their cruisers

The Toronto Police Service has begun phasing in a new fleet of scout cars — a move the police force says will not cost the city any money.

Starting this month, the classic white and blue Ford Crown Victoria vehicles will start being phased out as necessary, and replaced with a dark grey shade of Ford Interceptors.

“The colour change ties in with our modernizing of policing,” Toronto police chief Mark Saunders tweeted Tuesday morning.

“Police” will be written on all four sides of the vehicle, printed in highly reflective decals Saunders said will work during the day and at night.

There are approximately 500 cars in the Toronto police service fleet, and the average scout car has a lifespan of about 4.5 years. About 80 cars will need to be replaced this year, according to Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray.

“As the cars have to get replaced, they are being replaced with the new cars. … It’s not like we are going out and spending money purchasing new cars. It’s just as we would spend money anyway,” Gray said.

There are no concerns about decreased visibility of the scout cars because of the reflective decals, the lights and the sirens, said Gray.

“High visibility is an (important) feature and we have maintained that with the new vehicle — both day and night,” Saunders tweeted.

The cars are different from the Toronto police “stealth cars,” which are also grey but have less visible black decals that say “police,” Gray said.