Elderly SUV driver killed in Hamilton crash

A crash on Hwy. 6 in north Hamilton Wednesday killed an 87-year-old woman, and injured two others inside her SUV.

An 87-year-old Guelph woman is dead after her SUV and a transport truck collided at an intersection in north Hamilton on Wednesday.

The transport truck was driving northbound on Hwy. 6 around noon, the OPP said, and drove through the intersection at Carlisle Rd. — just as a westbound SUV was turning onto the highway.

All three of the SUV’s occupants — including the 87-year-old woman — were rushed to hospital in serious condition. The driver later succumbed to her injuries, the OPP said.

Police said they won’t be releasing the woman’s name until her family has officially been notified. The transport truck driver wasn’t injured.

