Elderly SUV driver killed in Hamilton crash

An 87-year-old Guelph woman is dead after her SUV and a transport truck collided at an intersection in north Hamilton on Wednesday.

The transport truck was driving northbound on Hwy. 6 around noon, the OPP said, and drove through the intersection at Carlisle Rd. — just as a westbound SUV was turning onto the highway.

All three of the SUV’s occupants — including the 87-year-old woman — were rushed to hospital in serious condition. The driver later succumbed to her injuries, the OPP said.