How Torontonians will remember summer 2016

Sorry to break it to you, but Wednesday is the last day of summer. We’ll always have the memories though, right? These are just a few of the favourite memories you shared from what will soon be the end of the greatest season on offer.

Richard Twumasi, 33

“I’m involved in the Ghana-Canadian soccer league, and this summer we expanded our league to nine teams. It’s always a fun time to build a brotherhood in our communities, but this summer we organized and raised funds to help one of our guys pay for cancer treatment. That was a bigger highlight than even winning the title.”

Cassandra Armstrong, 22

“It has to be the Canada Day fireworks down at Woodbine Beach. This year I felt the fireworks lasted much longer and were more powerful. The whole show was just spectacular. I could easily have stayed there all night.”

Michelle Nguyen, 21

“A friend of mine and I booked a cottage in Muskoka through Airbnb, and stayed there an entire weekend. As you can imagine, there was a lot of swimming, canoeing and hiking during those three days. It was a perfect vacation.”

Devin Meireles, 28

“I’m a big fan of beer, so Beer Fest at Exhibition Place was by far my favourite event. I was there when House of Pain was performing, and their hit Jump Around is everybody’s favourite song. Right there I combined my favourite event with my favourite group. It was awesome.”

Alissa Scarcello, 22

“I received a ticket to the Kanye West concert at Air Canada Centre. It was in the floor seats and he was so close to me I felt I could even touch his feet.”

Lee-Anne Soper, 31