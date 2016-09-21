News / Toronto

How Torontonians will remember summer 2016

From helping a friend beat cancer to awesome fireworks, here are your memories

Participants flock Yonge Street during Pride Toronto, one of the marquee events of the summer in the city.

Torstar News Service file

Participants flock Yonge Street during Pride Toronto, one of the marquee events of the summer in the city.

Sorry to break it to you, but Wednesday is the last day of summer. We’ll always have the memories though, right? These are just a few of the favourite memories you shared from what will soon be the end of the greatest season on offer.

Eduardo Lima/Metro

Richard Twumasi, 33

“I’m involved in the Ghana-Canadian soccer league, and this summer we expanded our league to nine teams. It’s always a fun time to build a brotherhood in our communities, but this summer we organized and raised funds to help one of our guys pay for cancer treatment. That was a bigger highlight than even winning the title.”

Eduardo Lima/Metro

Cassandra Armstrong, 22

“It has to be the Canada Day fireworks down at Woodbine Beach. This year I felt the fireworks lasted much longer and were more powerful. The whole show was just spectacular. I could easily have stayed there all night.”

Eduardo Lima/Metro

Michelle Nguyen, 21

“A friend of mine and I booked a cottage in Muskoka through Airbnb, and stayed there an entire weekend. As you can imagine, there was a lot of swimming, canoeing and hiking during those three days. It was a perfect vacation.”

Eduardo Lima/Metro

Devin Meireles, 28

“I’m a big fan of beer, so Beer Fest at Exhibition Place was by far my favourite event. I was there when House of Pain was performing, and their hit Jump Around is everybody’s favourite song. Right there I combined my favourite event with my favourite group. It was awesome.”

Eduardo Lima/Metro

Alissa Scarcello, 22

“I received a ticket to the Kanye West concert at Air Canada Centre. It was in the floor seats and he was so close to me I felt I could even touch his feet.”

Eduardo Lima/Metro

Lee-Anne Soper, 31

“The air show is my favourite event of the summer. Always. I think it just makes Toronto the real Toronto. We’re known for that show as a city.”

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...