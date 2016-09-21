Bay St. condos cost more than those on Yonge corridor: survey

A couple of blocks can make a $41,000 difference on the price of a condo in Toronto.

That’s how much more it cost on average to buy a condo near Bay St., compared to the Yonge St. corridor in the last year, according to number-crunching by online brokerage TheRedPin.

It looked at 24 major downtown intersections and found the Yorkville area owned the high end of highrise in Toronto between Aug. 2015 and Aug. 2016.

The average price of a two-bedroom unit within about a five-minute walk of Bloor St. and Avenue Rd. was about $1.4 million — the highest among the 24 intersections in the analysis.

It was followed by an average $1 million for condos near the intersections of Bay and Bloor streets and Yonge St. and St. Clair Ave.

The median price for a two-bedroom unit at the 24 intersections in the study was $638,491.

The findings highlight the difference between an address and a neighbourhood, said Tarik Gidamy, TheRedPin’s broker of record.

If you want to be in Yorkville, you have access to that neighbourhood if you buy on Charles St., south of Bloor St., but at less cost than the north side of Bloor St., said Gidamy.

“Have some flexibility in your (home search) boundary,” he suggests to buyers.

The same applies to other residential property, he said. The further east or west of the core, generally the lower the cost. But the home may only be a couple of stops further down the subway line.

TheRedPin did the study as an alternative way of showing condo prices to consumers. The breakdown by intersection is an alternative to the boundaries of the Multiple Listing Service, says the brokerage.

Its study also shows that the cost of buying bigger can nearly double the price of a high end condo. The $1.4 million average price of a two-bedroom unit at tony Bloor St. and Avenue Rd., is more than double the $611,000 average for a one-bedroom apartment.

But for many condos, the cost of an additional bedroom adds about $200,000.

The number of condo sales rose 32 per cent year over year in among the 24 intersections included in the study.

TheRedPin figures incorporated units with dens into the one- and two-bedroom categories.

“The definition of a bedroom legally is a closet and a window,” said Gidamy.

“The whole concept of a den, I don’t get it,” because most tend to be little more than nooks off the main living area, he said.

Where the dens are separate rooms, some builders are now incorporating glass doors to let light into that space.

Average condo price by intersection

Yonge and Eglinton

1 bedroom: $410,007

2 bedroom: $647,509

Yonge and St. Clair

1 bedroom: $459,486

2 bedroom: $995,182

Yonge and Bloor

1 bedroom: $453,830

2 bedroom: $855,788

Bay and Bloor

1 bedroom: $476,012

2 bedroom: $1,010,497

Bloor and Avenue

1 bedroom: $611,327

2 bedroom: $1,379,140

Yonge and Wellesley

1 bedroom: $447,749

2 bedroom: $649,760

Yonge and College

1 bedroom: $443,064

2 bedroom: $657,628

Bay and College

1 bedroom: $456,807

2 bedroom: $671,941

Yonge and Gerrard

1 bedroom: $450,357

2 bedroom: $644,154

Yonge and Dundas

1 bedroom: $443,282

2 bedroom: $672,391

Bay and Dundas

1 bedroom: $450,544

2 bedroom: $710,587

Dundas and University

1 bedroom: $400,986

2 bedroom: $570,053

King and Jarvis

1 bedroom: $393,799

2 bedroom: $625,423

Yonge and Queen

1 bedroom: $371,676

2 bedroom: $571,558

Bay and Queen

1 bedroom: $406,950

2 bedroom: $722,165

Yonge and Adelaide

1 bedroom: $418,539

2 bedroom: $656,702

Yonge and King

1 bedroom: $425,165

2 bedroom: $676,384

Bay and Adelaide

1 bedroom: $427,136

2 bedroom: $792,291

Bay and King

1 bedroom: $440,619

2 bedroom: $801,781

Bay and Wellington

1 bedroom: $434,515

2 bedroom: $739,231

King and Spadina

1 bedroom: $407,418

2 bedroom: $628,843

Richmond and John

1 bedroom: $424,072

2 bedroom: $743,990

Front and John

1 bedroom: $406,494

2 bedroom: $660,776

York and University

1 bedroom: $438,066

2 bedroom: $772,459

* There is some overlap of condos between nearby major intersections