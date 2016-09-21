Are Toronto's new LED streetlights bad for health and safety?

A plan to convert Toronto’s streetlamps to LED lights has a pair of local councillors feeling a bit blue.

Councillors Mary-Margaret McMahon and Stephen Holyday are asking the city to study the health effects of LED lights, known for their blue hue.

“If you’ve ever used an iPad or an iPhone at night, you’ll notice it has an effect on your eyes and changes some chemistry,” Holyday told Metro.

The vast majority of streetlamps in Toronto use conventional sodium bulbs, but Toronto Hydro has installed 150 LED streetlights on six streets across the city as part of a pilot project.

The bulbs can reduce energy and maintenance costs, said Toronto Hydro spokeswoman Tori Glass. The plan is to eventually roll out the new bulbs city-wide.

Before that happens, Holyday and McMahon have some questions about whether the lights will prevent residents from getting some shuteye – or prevent drivers from seeing pedestrians crossing the road.

The American Medical Association recently issued a statement warning the “improper” use of LED streetlights can negatively impact both sleep and safety.

“Brighter residential nighttime lighting is associated with reduced sleep times, dissatisfaction with sleep quality, excessive sleepiness, impaired daytime functioning and obesity,” the AMA said.

As well, the association found blue LED lights can create worse nighttime glare than conventional lights, “decreas[ing] visual acuity … and creating a road hazard.”

The AMA suggests cities use LED bulbs with lower light temperatures, thereby reducing the amount of blue light emitted.

Pedestrian advocacy group Walk Toronto says they’re still studying the potential impacts of LED streetlights. However, Walk Toronto member Michael Black said safety should trump any concerns about beauty rest.

Holyday said he’s not opposed to rolling out LED lights, he just wants the city to “get it right.” His joint motion with Coun. McMahon will be considered at next week’s public works and infrastructure committee meeting.