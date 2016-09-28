After the super hot Toronto summer, expect warm temperatures to stick around for fall

One of the hottest summers on record in Toronto may have ended, but its above seasonal temperatures are sticking around.

Meteorologists are predicting a warmer fall and December than usual, after an August with scorching temperatures in Toronto that exceeded previous years.

“If people were concerned that after the way the summer went, we are somehow going to pay for it, there doesn’t seem to be anything to indicate that,” said Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist at Environment Canada. “Right now, the forecast for October and November is far warmer than usual conditions.”

He predicts the first week of October will reach 18 C or 19 C, about three degrees above average.

But don’t think that means you won’t have to pull out your snowbrush or winter boots later in the year.

“In November, even having said that it could be warmer than usual, we could get some snow,” Coulson told Metro.

He noted about seven or eight centimetres typically fall during that month and that December averages about 25 centimetres.

For at least a few more weeks though, he thinks Torontonians will be able to enjoy a reprieve because of a slower transition to winter.