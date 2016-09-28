Police investigating man’s death in Mississauga condo parking garage
Initially, Peel Police responded to an “injured person” call, but confirmed that a man was found dead shortly after.
Peel Police homicide officers are investigating after a man was found dead in an underground City Centre parking garage on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1:15 p.m., police discovered the man’s body after responding to a call for an “injured person” near Grand Park and Burnhamthorpe Rd. Shortly after, police confirmed that the man was dead.
The Homicide and Missing Person Bureau has taken over the investigation, police said.
There is no word on the cause of death.
Officers are looking surveillance video, and are still identifying the male victim.
