Toronto eyeing Mississauga's pop-up soccer pitch pilot

Mississauga is gauging community interest in soccer by mounting a temporary field and letting people in the neighbourhood get their kicks in. The portable pitch, the first of its kind in Canada, comes complete with artificial turf, boards, goals and netting.

It’s part of a pilot project encouraging people to drop in for informal soccer play. City staff will continuously monitor the use of the pitch through October in order to learn what needs to be done to meet people’s needs in terms of recreation.

Officials in Toronto say they’re keeping an eye on the project as they develop a 20-year plan to guide investment in sports and recreation.

“We’re very interested in Mississauga’s pilot project and will be paying close attention to how the project works and its results,” said Mathew Cutler, spokesperson for Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation.

Since last week the portable pitch has been installed at Community Common Park in downtown Mississauga, and will soon move to other parts of the city – including right in the heart of Square One.

“That’s the beauty of this product. It can go on turf, it can go on asphalt, ground or gravel,” said Gavin Longmuir, Mississauga’s manager of parks operations. “For us it presented an excellent opportunity to test it especially in high density neighbourhoods with little space.”