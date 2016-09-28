News / Toronto

Toronto Police investigating shooting near Yonge and Sheppard

One man suffered non-life threatening injures after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood, Wednesday evening.

Toronto Police are investigating in a residential neighbourhood near Yonge St. and Sheppard Ave. after a shooting that left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, Wednesday evening.

At 9:05 p.m., police received a shooting call at Johnston Ave. and Botham Rd. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm, Toronto Police said.

There is no information on suspects.

A police tow truck was seen towing a black car during the investigation.

Sheppard Ave. W. is closed at Beecroft Rd., as well as several lanes on Sheppard Ave. W. and Senlac Rd.

