Toronto Police investigating shooting near Yonge and Sheppard
One man suffered non-life threatening injures after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood, Wednesday evening.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto Police are investigating in a residential neighbourhood near Yonge St. and Sheppard Ave. after a shooting that left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, Wednesday evening.
At 9:05 p.m., police received a shooting call at Johnston Ave. and Botham Rd. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm, Toronto Police said.
There is no information on suspects.
A police tow truck was seen towing a black car during the investigation.
Sheppard Ave. W. is closed at Beecroft Rd., as well as several lanes on Sheppard Ave. W. and Senlac Rd.
Editors' Picks
-
Tory's Toronto
If Presto is the TTC's future, the future doesn't look bright
-
Humans of Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
I have met the enemy, and it is parking: Matt Elliott on Toronto's biggest barrier to progress
-
Humans of Toronto