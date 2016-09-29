Artists put an indigenous twist to Toronto vs Everybody

Toronto is getting some more love from local indigenous artists.

Students at OCAD University have created their own version of the ubiquitous “Toronto Vs Everybody” t-shirts. The big difference? The words are written in the Mohawk language.

“The goal of this project was to really bring to the forefront and create a dialogue about indigenous people in Toronto,” said Kaia’tanoron Bush, a third year student in indigenous visual culture who worked as the project lead.

“This is just to make a point about the indigenous presence in this city and the kind of linguistic and cultural background this area has,” she said. “We really hope the shirts bring up that discussion.”

The first batch consisting of 120 shirts in black and white were produced early this month, and sold out fast. The group is currently thinking about producing another series, having seen the level of interest from the community.

The initiative echoes another local project creating street signs in Toronto in the Anishinaabe language.

Born in Montreal to a French Canadian mother and a Mohawk father, Bush believes the city – and the country as a whole for that matter – has an opportunity to better understand issues facing indigenous people. In the wake of recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the time has never been better to add a voice to the debate, she said.

“I think Toronto is kind of stepping in the right direction,” she said, noting many aboriginal youth are getting access to education, and more indigenous communities are becoming active and speaking up on different topics.