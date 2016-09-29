Success of Lakeshore cleanup inspires similar event in Mississauga

A Toronto woman’s effort to pick up trash along the lakeshore has inspired others to clean up their cities.

Madara Mejoule successfully organized a community cleanup along the waterfront last weekend. About 40 people pitched in, collecting nine large bags full of trash.

Now a similar initiative is taking place in Port Credit, Mississauga, on Saturday. Organizer Cindy Wilding participated in the lakeshore cleanup and wants to bring more attention to the issue of littering, especially in public spaces.

Wilding first started picking up after litterbugs three years ago. She was walking her son to school and spotted a broken beer bottle on the sidewalk. She decided to come back and pick up the pieces of glass “before someone cuts themselves or a dog steps in it,” she said.

“Then I thought I might as well pick up some more trash around. That’s how it all started.”

She’s since created the Trash Walking Moms Facebook page, where she shares pictures of garbage she picks up and encourages others to do the same.

“We have beautiful waterside parks and trails, and it’s just sad to see too much garbage around,” she said.

Mejoule plans to return the favour and join Wilding in Port Credit this weekend. A number of children, some just toddlers, helped out during her cleanup and she hopes to see the same in Mississauga.

“It’s about teaching the new generation about environment,” she said. “I want littering to be a thing of the past.”

The Port Credit cleanup is taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting in Richard’s Memorial Park.

The Lakeshore cleanup by the numbers

Last weekend, a group of volunteers helped clean up Toronto’s lakeshore. Here’s what they found:

- 3,490 cigarette butts

- 413 bottle caps

- 70 empty cigarette packs

- 65 metal cans

- 200 plastic bottles

- 300+ plastic straws