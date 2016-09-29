Two teens arrested after 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Scarborough last week

Two teenagers are facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at the Scarborough Town Centre RT station last Friday evening, Toronto Police confirmed.

The teenage victim, identified as Kareem Deerr, was found with stab wounds in the upper torso after a fight broke out at the station with two groups of men, all younger than 18, investigators said.

Deerr was rushed to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries there.

“Help us bury our little brother,” reads a GoFundMe page set up by Deerr’s family.

“I’m sure he is up there looking down at everyone who helped and he is smiling,” a family member wrote on the page. “This means so much to my family.”

About 50 to 100 people were in the area during the fatal altercation, police said.

Desmond Lincoln Williams, 18, of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.

A 14-year-old has also been arrested and charged with manslaughter. The identity of the teen is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.