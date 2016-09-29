Toronto cafe hiring Syrian refugees with experience in performing arts

A Toronto café is hoping to be a stepping stone for Syrian newcomers looking to break into showbiz.

The Theatre Centre in Toronto’s west end is looking to hire Syrian refugees to work at its café, giving them a job opportunity and the chance to connect with the local arts community.

With the help of CultureLink, the centre already offers free tickets to Syrians to watch some shows, but wanted to find a better way to help newcomers integrate into society.

“What theatre does best is create a sense of community and bring a social aspect to life,” said Franco Boni, the centre’s artistic director. “So for someone who is new to be able to come here, create a routine of going to work and interact with people everyday, it makes life less lonely.”

Refugee advocates across the city continue to insist job opportunities are a top priority for Syrians. Most of them already had careers before fleeing, and it can be a daunting task to land a job in their respective fields.

“There’s so many barriers for any newcomer,” said Boni, noting even artists from other parts of the country find it hard to break into Toronto’s artistic scene.