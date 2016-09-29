Toronto, national health advocates upset abortion pill won't be covered by drug plans

The women who most need access to a forthcoming abortion pill won’t be able to obtain it, say worried Toronto and national health advocates.

Their concerns were raised after it was revealed this week that Mifegymiso would not be covered by Ontario drug plans because its maker had pulled out of a medical review.

That means women seeking out the drug will have to pay as much as $300.

“If you look at the percentage of the people having an abortion it is younger people, people on low income,” said Dr. Erika Feuerstein, a staff clinician at the Bay Centre for Birth Control at Toronto’s Women’s College Hospital. “The majority of people who need it probably can't afford to pay $300 for it.”

Instead, cash-strapped students, those living on a low-income and people in marginalized communities will have to use Misoprostol — one of two components in Mifegymiso that can be used alone.

Misoprostol is covered by OHIP, but doctors say it can be less effective.

However, even that may not be an option for everyone, says National Abortion Federation Canada president Vicki Saporta.

“We were hoping we would improve access for women in more rural areas where surgical abortion care is not more available and where women have to travel to get the care they need,” she said.

Saporta said she hopes the company behind Mifegymiso will reverse its decision and participate in the review.