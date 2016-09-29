Toronto Public Library to reduce fines for people under 25

Toronto youth are about to catch a break when it comes to overdue library books.

The Toronto Public Library is introducing a new fine structure Oct. 3 that will slash fees for young users.

“It’s part of an effort to welcome more people to the library and encourage more kids, teens and adults under 25 to use the library,” spokesperson Ana-Maria Critchley told Metro.

Instead of the current 20 cents per item for every day something is late, children age 12 and under will be charged 10 cents for each day an item is overdue with a maximum $4 fee per item.

Those between 13 and 25 will also see their charges drop to 15 cents per item per day with a maximum $6 fee per item.

Despite other Canadian library systems completely forgoing fees to break down barriers associated with youth accessing books and other materials, city librarian Vickery Bowles told Metro, “TPL does not have any plans to eliminate fines for any group of customers.”

In B.C., dropping fines for children’s accounts has been popular with patrons, said the Surrey library system’s chief librarian Surinder Bhogal.

“For some people, they had stopped using the library and they were able to come back,” she said.

However positive reviews have been, the library expects to lose $50,000 a year in revenue from the new policy. Bhogal also said it’s unlikely the same privilege will be extended to adult borrowers.