News / Toronto

Toronto police arrest suspect in alleged sex assaults on teen girls

Francois Lesieur has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Francois Lesieur has been arrested and charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Toronto Police

Francois Lesieur has been arrested and charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Toronto police say a suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting three teenage girls.

A total of four sexual assaults were reported in the area Yonge Street TTC stations, though police believe there may be other victims.

According to a release, the incidents began when a 15-year-old girl was approached and assaulted while walking to the Eglinton subway station on Sept. 12.  She was allegedly assaulted a second time by the same man on Sept. 16.

Two more incidents were reported on Sept. 16, one from a 16-year-old who said she was assaulted at Yonge-Bloor station and another from a 14-year-old who was allegedly assaulted at Yonge Eglinton Centre.

Investigators say they received numerous tips that helped lead them to a suspect.

Francois (Frank) Lesieur, 32, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...