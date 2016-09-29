Toronto police arrest suspect in alleged sex assaults on teen girls
Francois Lesieur has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.
Toronto police say a suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting three teenage girls.
A total of four sexual assaults were reported in the area Yonge Street TTC stations, though police believe there may be other victims.
According to a release, the incidents began when a 15-year-old girl was approached and assaulted while walking to the Eglinton subway station on Sept. 12. She was allegedly assaulted a second time by the same man on Sept. 16.
Two more incidents were reported on Sept. 16, one from a 16-year-old who said she was assaulted at Yonge-Bloor station and another from a 14-year-old who was allegedly assaulted at Yonge Eglinton Centre.
Investigators say they received numerous tips that helped lead them to a suspect.
Francois (Frank) Lesieur, 32, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.
